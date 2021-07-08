ST. LOUIS - The following is a statement from administration spokesperson Nick Dunne regarding the Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee as well as President Lewis Reed’s refusal to deliver $5 million in direct cash assistance to St. Louis families at today’s meeting. Mayor Jones’ $80 million proposal, which included a provision for $500 targeted one-time financial assistance payments to St. Louis residents, was passed by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment last week but stripped from President Reed’s final version:

“Our economy is starting to turn the corner after a devastating economic crash, but many families across St. Louis are still struggling to get back on their feet and thousands of evictions are still pending across our city.

“Even a single $500 check can make a major difference for thousands of St. Louis families, to pay their bills and put food on the table. Mayor Jones’ administration will continue to advocate for an equitable recovery, driven by data and community feedback, that helps all St. Louisans thrive.”

COVID-19 stimulus benefits were linked to lower rates of food insecurity and reduced financial instability. Eligibility criteria to deliver $500 one-time targeted payments to St. Louis families, on which the administration collaborated on with the St. Louis Treasurer, is attached.

