ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones encourages residents to apply for more than 100 vacant City positions after lifting the effective hiring freeze instituted during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. These jobs offer competitive pay and benefits for residents looking for work.

“St. Louis is on the path to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, and this is an opportunity for residents to play an important role in our City’s comeback,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “These are quality jobs that offer competitive pay by skill level, starting at $15 an hour, and a great benefits package. If we can fill these critical vacancies, we can not only improve public services, but also support St. Louis residents and their families with good-paying jobs.”

The City of St. Louis is looking to fill urgent vacancies such as emergency dispatchers, as well as seasonal jobs such as lifeguards and recreation assistants, which are open to ages 16 and up. Mayor Jones’ administration is also convening a committee on worker shortages with key City departments to streamline processes for application and remove barriers that currently exist for job applicants. As part of the City’s Clean Sweep efforts, Neighborhood Stabilization Officers will distribute information on open positions as well.

For more information on working for the City, click here. For a list of open City positions, click here

