ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, first Black woman mayor of the City of St. Louis, released the following statement and video commemorating Juneteenth:

“Earlier this month, I declared June 19th - Juneteenth - a City holiday to celebrate our ancestors’ emancipation from slavery over 150 years ago.

“On Juneteenth, we honor those who came before us to fight for freedom and justice in the face of blatant oppression. We acknowledge them while recommitting ourselves to build a country in which you can succeed and thrive - no matter the color of your skin.

“I wish you a happy and proud Juneteenth, and as the first Black woman mayor of St. Louis, I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Today and every day, we celebrate the countless contributions Black people have made to our City, our region and our country. No one can take that from us.”

