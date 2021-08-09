ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, joined by Alderpeople Sharon Tyus (1), James Page (5), Christine Ingrassia (6), Annie Rice (8), Dan Guenther (9), Dr. Megan Ellyia Green (15), and St. Louis Development Corporation Executive Director Neal Richardson, celebrated the passage of Board Bill 2 out of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, sending the bill to the Board of Aldermen for final passage.

Since presenting her $80 million direct relief proposal on June 15, Mayor Jones has been sounding the alarm about the urgency of delivering direct relief to St. Louis families most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of these priorities previously passed out of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

“From $500 direct payments to vaccine education and outreach to funding for community violence prevention initiatives, my plan prioritizes getting shots in arms, keeping families in their homes and addressing the root causes of crime to improve public safety,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I’ve already taken executive action to address the crises we’re facing, and today I joined with Comptroller Green to demonstrate leadership to move this legislation forward because St. Louisans can’t wait any longer. If President Reed showed the same zeal for researching US Treasury rules as he did taking $500 payments away from St. Louis families, this relief would have reached them by now.”

Highlights of the plan include:



$6.75 million in public health infrastructure to connect people with the resources they need and get more people vaccinated with mobile vaccine clinics and community canvasses to meet St. Louisans in their neighborhoods and homes

$58 million in direct, urgent economic relief, including housing and utility assistance, support for the unhoused, immediate cash assistance, and public benefits navigators to help residents connect with these services

$11.5 million to address the root causes of crime and improve public safety through increased funding for violence intervention programs and youth programming and jobs to keep youth engaged and safe

Mayor Jones is continuing to explore what future investments can be made with what remains of the nearly $500 million coming to St. Louis. In particular, she is focused on a holistic, comprehensive economic justice plan for St. Louis which will drive investment into historically disinvested neighborhoods in North St. Louis and pockets of South St. Louis. Mayor Jones looks forward to working alongside the Board of Aldermen, Comptroller, Board President and all relevant stakeholders to deliver much-needed investment to St. Louis neighborhoods.

Mayor Jones made multiple efforts to work with President Reed to bring his legislation into compliance with U.S. Treasury rules, as flagged by the City’s attorney and compliance auditor, but was rebuffed. President Reed rejected any compromise to fix his language, leaving St. Louis vulnerable to federal clawbacks of these incredibly crucial funds.

