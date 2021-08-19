ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will join Greater St. Louis, Inc, the Regional Business Council, St. Louis Mosaic Project, the International Institute of St. Louis and community leaders to emphasize the region’s readiness and ability to welcome at least 1,000 Afghan families. The St. Louis region has been designated by the federal government as one of 19 across the country in consideration for the resettlement of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) recipients. Over the last 20 years, these Afghan citizens fought alongside the United States during the war as translators, clerks, contractors, and community leaders.

St. Louis has a history of welcoming immigrants and refugees, and the International Institute has resettled more than 6,500 refugees from Bosnia since 1993, with the population eventually reaching a peak of 70,000. Resettlement of Afghan families would bring skills, talent, and culture that enriches our entire region.

WHEN: 10:00am, Thursday, August 19, 2021

WHERE: Kemper Courtyard, International Institute of St. Louis, 3401 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63118 (Courtyard can be accessed via Institute’s parking lot, which has an entrance on Louisiana St).

