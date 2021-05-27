ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is asking youth and adults to apply for summer jobs with the City of St. Louis. Many positions are still open for swimming pools, recreation programs, and labor/groundskeeping. Applicants to these temporary jobs do not have to live in the City of St. Louis to apply.

Lifeguards ($15/hr) and lifeguard supervisors ($15.02/hr) are needed for the City of St. Louis to open its seven pools this summer. The City of St. Louis operates three outdoor pools: Chambers Pool, Fairgrounds Pool, and Marquette Pool. Applicants must be at least 15 years of age. Jobsite training is FREE! Due to a current staff shortage, swimming pools will not open until enough staff are hired. Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard is strongly encouraged to apply.

Recreation Assistants ($15.01/hr) are needed to assist summer youth recreation programs. Duties include coaching soccer, volleyball, tee ball, cheerleading, basketball; leading arts and crafts, and chaperoning field trips. Applicants must be 16 years of age to apply. Applicants should have experience in coaching, participating, or officiating in sports activities.

Utility Workers (limited term) ($15/hr) are needed to perform semi-skilled labor and equipment operation in streets, parks, grounds, and City of St. Louis facilities. Examples of duties include: maintaining streets, removing litter, mowing, trimming, replacing street signs, and loading soil and plants. Applicants must be 16 years of age. With the summer mowing season for parks and vacant lots and other needs, there is a great demand for utility workers. Anyone interested is strongly encouraged to apply.

“These are great opportunities for our City’s youth to gain some experience and earn their first paychecks! Working these jobs would make anybody proud to create amazing recreation opportunities for residents of the City of St. Louis.”



Mayor Tishaura O. Jones

Job seekers must apply ONLINE to these summer jobs and other open positions in the City of St. Louis at www.stlouis-mo.gov/jobs/.

