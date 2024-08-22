GRAFTON - On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow presented certificates of appreciation on behalf of the City Council to the team of boating residents who installed the new public boat dock at Lighthouse Park.

“The dock was in serious need of replacement, and last year, the city set aside the funds to purchase a new dock. Joe De Sherlia, owner and operator of the Grafton Marina helped locate the proper type for our needs and we purchased the new dock from Tiger Docks of Wright City Missouri,” said Mayor Morrow.

Mike “Mac” McGillicuddy, John Taylor and Bill Critchfield were invaluable in helping bring the project to completion. The city set aside the funds and purchased the new dock this spring, but installation costs were not covered. Joe and his Marina team stepped up, offering to install the dock at no charge to the city. They actually did it twice! After high water receded this spring, the docks were installed, but when the river level rose again, Joe and his team along with help from the Public Works Department pulled the dock out and stored it near the marina until they could re-install it after July Fourth.

"Grafton’s public boat ramp and the new public dock serve a great many boaters and all are grateful for the vast improvement and greater safety when launching their boats," Mayor Morrow said.

