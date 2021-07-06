SEE VIDEO:

Article continues after sponsor message

GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey’s Fourth of July Fireworks display was described as “spectacular” this year by Mayor Mike McCormick.

McCormick said since last year’s Godfrey fireworks show was canceled because of COVID-19, additional funds were put into this year’s display, and it showed.

“I have had a lot of compliments from residents and friends who appreciated the show,” he said. “Another thing that impressed me was parking lots were cleared by 10 o’clock.

“It was nice to see people in the park. I am sorry we had to cancel the Family Fun Day this year, but we did that before the governor lifted restrictions. We hope to have the family fun day with the fireworks back again next year.”

More like this: