GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick is the beloved target of this year's Fourth Annual PRIDE, Inc. Celebrity Roast.

McCormick said he was "incredibly honored" when he received word he was going to be this year's chosen celebrity, adding he knew of several other people in the area he would consider to be more "celebrity" than himself. PRIDE, Inc. President Monica Semnacher said McCormick was chosen, because he is beloved throughout the region.

The roast will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, starting at 6 p.m. in the Trimpe Hall Auditorium, located on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC). Tickets for the event are $50 each or $450 for a full table of 10. They can be purchased on the PRIDE, Inc. website.

All money goes toward PRIDE, Inc. beautification efforts in Godfrey's Glazebrook Park.

"The park is close to his office, and we wanted to give him the honor and make sure the money goes to something close to his heart," Semnacher said.

Besides honored, McCormick described himself as both "excited," and "a bit wary" regarding the upcoming roast.

Roasters this year include last year's celebrity Monica Bristow, East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood, McCormick's friends Mike Walters and Tim Herrin, who moved to Lake of the Ozarks, and is returning for one night to jab McCormick, and the founder of Godfrey himself, Benjamin Godfrey.

McCormick said he's ready to get roasted, even if he is a bit wary.

"I don't have real broad shoulders, but they're broad enough for this," McCormick said.

