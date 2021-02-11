GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick today announced his campaign committee for the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Chairing the committee is former county board member Ray Wesley who is also the Chairman of the Madison County Republican Party and was recently appointed as the Chief Deputy Clerk for the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s office. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick today announced his campaign committee for the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Chairing the committee is former county board member Ray Wesley who is also the Chairman of the Madison County Republican Party and was recently appointed as the Chief Deputy Clerk for the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s office.

“As a resident of Godfrey I know first hand the great job Mike McCormick has done as Mayor, “ stated Wesley. “He has spearheaded the improvement of the roads and parks while keeping Godfrey’s municipal tax rate the lowest in the county. And his support of small businesses in Godfrey during the COVID pandemic has been truly outstanding.”

Joining Mr. Wesley on the committee are Godfrey residents Dwight Werts, owner of Werts Welding and Lewis and Clark Community College Board Member, Linda Ogden, Purchasing Director for Madison County, Mark Darr, the CEO of Federal Steel and Erection Company, Margaret Kohl, Senior Business Intelligence Analyst for US Acute Care Solutions, a nationwide-healthcare organization and St. Ambrose school board member, Mike Walters, Chairman Pro-Tem of the Madison County Board and Executive Director of Southwestern Illinois Employers Association, Amy Sholar, partner at Sholar and Stephen Law Firm, and Emma Long, a student at SIUE.

“This group represents a wide spectrum of Godfrey residents, and I appreciate all their support and input,” stated McCormick. “I am proud of the work we have done to make Godfrey a great place to live while keeping our taxes low and our financial position strong.”

McCormick is seeking re-election as Mayor of Godfrey in the April 6 municipal election. If you would like a mail-in ballot you may now request one by contacting the County Clerk’s office at www.co.madison.il.us.

