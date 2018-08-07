WOOD RIVER - A Wood River institution - IHOP Restaurant - is closing on Aug. 26, Mayor Cheryl Maguire said today.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have spoken to the owner of the license of that franchise and he said he had 25 good years with it,” she said. “It is just a decision IHOP has made, but it will be sorely missed.”

“It has been a very popular location,” she said. “I sometimes don’t understand corporate thinking with their business. The business makes a profit and they just decide to eliminate that part of the business. It has been under the same person as franchisee for 25 years.”

Maguire said she hopes something will locate in the IHOP building at 1201 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

More like this: