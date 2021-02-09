ST. LOUIS – Following this weekend’s disturbance at the City Justice Center, Mayor Lyda Krewson today announced the formation of a new corrections task force that will be chaired by former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael A. Wolff, J.D.

Judge Wolff is also a professor and dean emeritus at Saint Louis University School of Law.

“First and foremost, I want to extend my gratitude to Judge Wolff for agreeing to chair this important task force. The City takes very seriously the health and safety of the individuals who the courts have determined need to be held pretrial. We believe that our Corrections Division is running a professional and capable operation under the leadership of Commissioner Dale Glass.

We are aware of the concerns that have been raised in the community and the media and expect the task force to investigate,” said Mayor Krewson.

The corrections task force will be responsible for thoroughly and independently reviewing current conditions and operations at CJC and assessing any complaints or concerns.

In addition to Judge Wolff, members of the corrections task force include:

• Adolphus Pruitt, President, City of St. Louis NAACP

• Honorable Jamilah Nasheed, retired Missouri State Senator, 5

the District

• Alderman Joe Vaccaro, Chair, Board of Aldermen Public Safety Committee

• Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, Vice-Chair, Board of Alderman Public Safety Committee

• Dr. Pamela Walker, Public Health Executive

• Rev. Charles Norris, Pastor, St. James AME Church

• Brad Hompe, MPA, Criminal Justice Systems and Jail Operations Consultant

Mayor Krewson has asked to receive an initial assessment of the task force’s findings in the next few weeks.

