ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Jones and Governor Parson met at City Hall to discuss the needs of the Circuit Attorney's Office, as the Circuit Attorney resigned earlier than previously expected.

The Mayor and Governor agreed that restoring faith in this office is critical to a functional criminal justice system. She also re-emphasized that the appointment should serve as a caretaker for the office who can make much-needed changes without the distraction of re-election politics in 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Jones appreciates Governor Parson’s commitment to engaging St. Louis’ elected and community leaders as he makes this critical decision, as well as St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell for his willingness to extend assistance in the interim. We remain ready to support the Circuit Attorney's Office through this transition.

More like this: