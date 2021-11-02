Mayor Jones Signs Into Law $26.1 Million In HUD Grant Funding For Community Programs, LRA Maintenance And Economic Development Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones has signed BB106, accepting more than $26.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support more than two dozen local non-profits, fund affordable housing production, and expand maintenance on vacant properties in the City. “We’re investing federal funds in our neighborhoods to keep critical services running, improve city maintenance work, and engage our youth,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I’m grateful to the Board of Aldermen for their work in getting this important bill to my desk. ” The bill includes funding for: Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More than two dozen non-profit organizations to continue critical services that address public safety by addressing crime at its root causes. This includes support for Doorways, Covenant House, St. Patrick Center, and others for low-income and transitional housing; Big Brothers Big Sisters, Northside Youth, Harambee Youth Training, and more for youth engagement; Food Outreach, CHIPS, and others to address health and wellness; and more.

The City’s Forestry Division and Land Reutilization Authority to expand the city's ability to mow grass, clear brush, and maintain vacant land, all top concerns for residents.

The Saint Louis Development Corporation, Community Development Administration, and the City's Planning and Development Agency to fund neighborhood planning, affordable housing production, home repair, revitalization and minority contractor capacity building. Also included is funding for the creation of an Economic Empowerment Center North of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, reaffirming Mayor Jones' commitment to lifting North City with much-needed resources.