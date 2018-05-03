EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton delivered his State of the City Address Tuesday evening as the city started its new fiscal year and he recognized multiple groups and volunteers.

As he presented some of the accomplishments achieved by the city over the last year, Mayor Patton recognized several dedicated volunteers who strive to help improve the community.

“Every year I try to recognize something that makes Edwardsville unique and a great place to live,” Mayor Patton said. “We can fix the streets, we can provide the water, we can take care of the police and ambulance calls, but the things that those organizations provide are just that extra detail.”

The organizations Mayor Patton recognized included the Junior Service Club, Land of Goshen Rotary Club, the Dirty Dozen, The Edwardsville Community Foundation, Edwardsville High School student council, EHS band, EHS orchestra, EHS choir, EHS Interact club, Glen/Ed Ministerial Alliance, Whitley’s Wishes, Edwardsville Rotary, Faith in Action, Edwardsville Neighbors and Habitat for Humanity.

The most important thing I see is that it’s multi-generational,” Mayor Patton said. “We have so many kids, young adults and seniors working to make the community a better place.”

“This has been a very exciting year for the City of Edwardsville,” Mayor Patton stated. “Quite honestly, the years go by very fast and next year is going to be just as exciting. We see projects on the horizon that residents will obviously enjoy and take benefit from.”

