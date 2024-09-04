ALTON - In response to recent media reports suggesting an increase in crime and police calls for service in Alton under Mayor David Goins’ administration, a thorough inquiry was conducted to clarify the facts. The Alton Police Department has released data showing that overall crime in the city has not increased during Mayor Goins' term, contrary to what some reports have suggested.

The inquiry focused on eight major crime categories: murder, sexual assault, arson, robbery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, and assaults. The data, covering Mayor Goins' administration from 2021 to 2023, reveals that most crime categories have either decreased or remained consistent when compared to the previous administration.

Notably, robberies, burglaries, and thefts have all seen a decline. While motor vehicle theft has experienced a slight increase, other serious crimes such as murder, sexual assault, assault, and arson have remained steady.

Regarding police calls for service, the data indicates that the volume has remained relatively consistent between Mayor Goins' administration and the previous one, with the only significant dip occurring in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite many challenges facing our police department and law enforcement across the nation—like the end of cash bail in Illinois—our Alton Police Department has managed to decrease certain crime categories and keep the majority of others consistent. This is a testament to the dedication of our police officers, who continue to excel even as their jobs become more difficult," said Mayor David Goins. "As a retired Alton Police Sergeant, I have immense pride in our department and the tremendous work they are doing. The Police Department and its dedicated officers continue not only to solve crime but also to prevent crime as well."

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Department Chief Ford echoed the Mayor’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of community support in the department’s success.

"Our officers are committed to serving and protecting this community, and we are grateful for the ongoing support from Mayor Goins and his administration," Ford said. "Together, we are making strides in maintaining safety and reducing crime."

Mayor Goins acknowledged that while crime has not risen, Alton’s crime levels remain high compared to other cities of similar size. "That’s precisely why my administration has been and will continue to support initiatives to address violence, particularly youth violence," Mayor Goins added. "From the UNICEF Child-Friendly Cities project to our youth night summer basketball league and employment opportunities for young adults, we are committed to making Alton a safer place. We also still have ARPA funding available to support organizations with goals of addressing youth violence. With these initiatives and more, I am confident we can continue to reduce crime as we move into the next year and beyond."

As Mayor Goins seeks a second term, his focus remains on building a safer, stronger Alton through strategic initiatives and unwavering support for the police department.

For more information, please contact Bianca Jackson, Public Information Officer, at bjackson@cityofaltonil.gov

More like this: