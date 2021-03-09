GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick reminds everyone that residents can download a free app available on the app store that provides quick and convenient communication between residents and Godfrey officials.

The app, ‘Godfrey 311,’ is an easy way for residents to find information about services, make complaints, access activity calendars, contact officials, or report problems like road damage or street light issues.

Article continues after sponsor message

For example, a resident can report a pothole by taking a picture on their smart phone. Using the Godfrey 311 app, the resident simply sends the picture to the Village along with any comments. From there, the report is routed to the appropriate department, in this case Public Works. The resident will get a notice that the report has been received and what action will be taken.

Although the tool has been available to Godfrey residents for over three years, it has experienced limited utilization. Using the app provides an opportunity to make operations more efficient. With the information that a resident has provided, it allows department managers to more quickly determine an appropriate resolution and take actions with less wasted resources. “I continually work to make the operations within Godfrey as efficient and effective as possible,” said McCormick.

More like this: