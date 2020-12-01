GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin made an announcement Tuesday that Grafton Police Chief Eric Spanton had a massive heart attack Wednesday while in Florida.

Mayor Eberlin said Tuesday morning the police chief appears to be stable and showing some slight improvement.

This was a statement by Eberlin about the situation:

“After speaking with Chris Spanton, chief Spanton‘s wife, she asked me to put out the following statement:

“Chief Spanton had a massive heart attack on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to Healthpark medical facility in Fort Myers, Florida, where he received two stents. After a couple days of recuperation, he experienced complications and was flown to Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He currently is in critical care.

“Chris and the police chief sincerely appreciate all the thoughts and prayers that have been extended to them, however, she has requested that everyone refrain from calling her as she needs her line open and her phone fully charged. Any changes in the police chief’s condition will be shared as she deems appropriate. Thanks for respecting their privacy."

Eberlin continued and said: “Sergeant Peggy O’Neil will serve as acting chief in the interim.

She has asked me to let you know that the police office will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions until further notice. Thoughts and prayers for Chief.”

