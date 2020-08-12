GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin announced today, Wednesday, Aug. 12, that Grafton City Hall will be temporarily closed for the purpose of deep cleaning after a possible COVID-19 exposure.

"In exercising extreme caution and concern for city employees and the general public, it will be thoroughly cleaned," Eberlin said. "After talking with the Jersey County Health Department yesterday evening, I was informed that there is a definite spike in COVID-19 cases in town. Please exercise good judgment and caution and wear a face mask when social distancing can not be practice???d.

"It is especially important for all people to wear face masks when entering the Post Office, the gas station, City Hall, the bank, and any other establishment that all citizens need to frequent. I ask that other businesses step up their game and be more diligent in their attempt to stop the spread. The alternative would be to have the possibility of being moved back into Phase 3 and no one wants that.

"If you are sick, not feeling well, or knowingly have had close contact/exposure to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID, do the responsible thing - please self-quarantine and contact the health department. If you need to conduct business at City Hall please call and set up an appointment. The only available entrance will be the door to the foyer. There will be hand sanitizer for use. The next door will be locked, make sure you have a mask on, knock and Emily or Jay will let you in."

The Grafton City Council meeting scheduled for next Tuesday will be a Zoom conference meeting?. Please email Joe Soer to get the login information or it is posted later in the week.

"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding, with your efforts we will get through this together," Mayor Eberlin.

