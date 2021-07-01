ALTON - On June 30th, Mayor David Goins (Alton) stopped by Senior Services Plus to have lunch with the staff and learn more about the programs offered and take a tour of the facility. After lunch in the School House Grill, Goins enjoyed a tour including the Wellness Center where he met with staff and clients.

Goins was impressed with the equipment in the Wellness Center, stating "SSP has several of my favorite machines!" Goins is pictured (L to R) with Lora Giberson - Director of Finance, Shelli Brown - Director of Human Resources, Stacey Noble Loveland - Director of Operations, Mayor Goins, Theresa Collins - CEO, and Pam Jones - Director of Programs.

SSP Wellness Center is one of the few gyms in Alton that features state-of-the-art exercise equipment, personal training, nutrition consulting, weight training club, and more. SSP Wellness Center is open to all, we are not an exclusive club. Fitness at SSP Wellness Center is obtainable to all, regardless of levels of ability. Our staff will welcome you with cheerful faces, we're all rooting for you!

Article continues after sponsor message

The Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus is a Silver Sneakers and Silver & Fit facility. These are programs through certain insurances that help fund the cost of the wellness membership.

For more information about the Wellness Center or any of the programs at Senior Services Plus, please call 618-465-3298.

More like this:

Related Video: