ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins and his beloved wife Sheila Goins recently commemorated 40 years of marriage. Since their wedding day on June 16, 1984, their love has continued to flourish, creating a strong foundation for their beautiful family. With three adult children, Odell, Mark, and Sarah, and the blessings of 12 cherished grandchildren, their journey together is an inspiration to both of them.

To mark their 40th anniversary, David and Sheila have planned an extraordinary trip to the captivating West African country of Ghana. Set for 2025, this adventure promises to be an unforgettable experience for the couple. They will have many friends traveling with them.

Coinciding with Father's Day, their anniversary celebration was a joyous occasion shared with their children, grandchildren, family, and friends.

The Goins family said it was a heartwarming celebration of love, family, and the remarkable bond that David and Sheila have built over the years.

