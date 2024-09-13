ALTON – Mayor David Goins, alongside elected officials including State Representative Amy Elik, Senator Erica Harriss, and other local leaders, are actively collaborating with key stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of the City of Alton and its residents. In ongoing discussions with the Illinois Municipal League (IML) and the City's insurer, the Risk Management Association (RMA), the primary focus remains the protection of public spaces and residents.

Safety First:

Mayor Goins and the City Council are committed to prioritizing the safety of Alton’s citizens. The City continues to work diligently with experts, including civil engineers and geotechnical specialists, to ensure public areas are thoroughly evaluated before reopening. Recent efforts have been coordinated with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and other relevant agencies to assess the situation and determine next steps.

Positive Partnerships:

The City of Alton has received significant support from IML and RMA, ensuring that the City’s interests are well-represented and protected. This collaboration has been essential in navigating the complex issues surrounding the recent events affecting public spaces like Gordon Moore Park. These stakeholders are committed to supporting the City through the recovery process and beyond, ensuring a thorough and safe resolution.

Next Steps:

As the investigation continues, the City will maintain transparency with its residents, updating them as key milestones are reached. Mayor Goins has assured the public that safety is the top priority and that no actions will be taken until all necessary safety verifications have been completed. The City will continue to work closely with MSHA, IML, and RMA to ensure the appropriate steps are taken to secure public areas.

"We are working together with local, state, and national partners to ensure Alton’s future remains safe, strong, and resilient," Mayor Goins stated. "Our residents deserve nothing less than our absolute best efforts."

The City of Alton will provide further updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to stay informed through official City channels.

