EDWARDSVILLE - State Rep. Katie Stuart and Mayor Art Risavy on Tuesday, August 20, announced that the City of Edwardsville will receive a $2 million grant to transform a section of St. Louis Street in the heart of downtown into a community-centric public commons area.

The Goshen Commons project will create a pedestrian-friendly public courtyard that encompasses the one-block area of St. Louis Street between North Main Street and North Second Street. When completed, the inviting streetscape will incorporate greenspace, an expansive gathering area and walkways framed overhead by a network of string lights. Other potential amenities could include oversize game boards for chess and checkers and a pavilion to accommodate performances and events.

“Investing in our communities is essential in order to keep us on the path to a thriving, prosperous future with enhanced quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” Rep. Stuart said. “The upgrades we’ve secured for Goshen Commons are a direct investment in our vibrant and growing regional economy that will provide a boost to small businesses all along Main Street and to the Metro East families and communities that live nearby.”

The $2 million is a member-directed initiative by Rep. Stuart through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to support downtown economic vitality.

“On behalf of the City, I want to express my gratitude to Rep. Stuart for her support for our latest greenspace project, the Goshen Commons,” Mayor Risavy said. “The City Council and I have a vision to create a welcoming gathering spot for individuals and groups and for special events. With its central location, it will serve to showcase Edwardsville’s beautiful and vibrant downtown and its businesses, and complement nearby sites such as City Park.”

The reimagined site will continue to serve as a home to the Land of Goshen Community Market. The market’s organizers are partnering with the City to provide input on potential design features. The Goshen Commons is also envisioned as a hub for daily use, various public gatherings, special events and Edwardsville Parks and Recreation activities. The park-like environment will be permanently closed to through traffic, prioritizing pedestrian safety and complementing activity throughout the downtown business district.

The City recently finalized the purchase of an adjacent parcel of undeveloped land at 116 St. Louis Street. The previous owners, the Vuagniaux family, have traditionally granted use of the space for the Goshen Market and other events, and the City’s ownership will ensure the land will continue to be used for public benefit.

The $2 million grant made possible by Rep. Stuart will allow the City to launch the Goshen Commons project later this year, at the same time as previously planned infrastructure improvements on North Main Street. In 2022, the City was awarded a $2.87 million Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Street Capital program grant to replace the 130-year-old water main, rebuild the sewer system and add pedestrian-friendly streetscape improvements in the 100 block of North Main Street. A projected timeline for both projects will be released as soon as it’s available.

