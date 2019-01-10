ALTON - Alton Little Theater embarks on an exciting new venture called the "Director's Showcase" and will produce a new play by California (but St. Louis native) Playwright Michael Madden.

The quirky and touching comedy called MAYBE THIS TIME looks at the pitfalls and passions of dating in middle age and audiences of all ages will relate to the longing that four people have to find someone who will truly like and love them! ALT's 86th Season Directors, Lee Cox, Gail Drillinger, Kevin Frakes and Brant McCance take on the roles of staging and portraying the "daters' while ALT's newly engaged couple, Kayla Robinson & Sawyer Burton - take on the very funny roles of being the " talking-brains" (with libidos and quips a-blazing) for multiple couples. Coordinator for the production, Lee Cox also decided to try utilizing a real life " barista" ( local Panerra's favorite Nick Trapp) instead of employ sound effects. Lee says, "we always have fun with Nick who is great with accents and different personas - and we though he would ad a visual and greater comedic effect to scene changes!"

The play and permission from the author to produce the production was most fortuitous. Kathy Bredenkoetter, an active ALT Board member living in St. Charles, Missouri saw the play when it was produced at the Gaslight Theater. Kathy got in touch with Madden's sister (an actress in New York) and she gave Lee contact information for Madden who now lives in San Diego; Lee and Michael Madden had a long conversation on Lee's monthly trek back home from grandchildren-visit in Wisconsin and wha-la! an agreement was reached to allow ALT to produce the show as the inaugural Director's Showcase on February 1st and 2nd at 7:30 pm and Sunday, February 3rd at 2pm. The Playwright will be on hand on Opening night for a Q&A with the audience ---and then Theater fans are invited to gather at the local "Applebees" ( which is referenced in the script) for an Opening Night Celebration!

The Romantic Comedy is set in a "local" coffee shop and since ALT has just expanded its coffee and wine bar, the directors decided that theater-lovers attending the show should enjoy a FREE libation as part of the $20 Ticket price. Kevin Frakes will be creating an on-stage Coffee Bar 24 hours after the current production of ON GOLDEN POND concludes and the seven actors will take on a week of intense rehearsals!

Cox states " it's a little intimidating to have the writer present at the show, but also thrilling. As a writer myself, I can appreciate how difficult it is to have someone else put their "spin" on your work - but I also think Michael will be able to "sell" this show many times over and so he will witness many interpretations different directors will have - but I think everyone will agree that this play entertains and moves people to laughter and self-recognition over and over again. I'm so glad that Michael became an actor and then a playwright in middle age ---because so many of us at ALT can relate! We talk about the show and certain lines as much as we rehearse...nearly all adults have been on a date - sometime- with good, bad, humorous and sad results; this play has touching vignettes about everything we long for and it helps us remember - and yet laugh!"

Please contact Lee Cox, Marketing & Development Director for ALT for Interviews and Photo opportunities. Playwright Madden will be staying locally a few days before the Production opens on February 1st and Cox is setting up some Press and Radio Interviews. Tickets can be obtained through the ALT Box Office (618-462-3205 or online: altonlittletheater.org). February will be a much sweeter month if you come enjoy a delightful play with ALT favorites written by Chiropractor-turned-Playwright, Michael Madden. The Production is recommended for ages 16 and above.

