It has almost been three years since the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, located at 435 Confluence Tower Dr. in Hartford, Ill., opened its doors for the public. Within that time, volunteers and staff have taken up thousands of people on hundreds of tours. To celebrate, the Tower is holding a “Birthday Bash” for the community on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event activities are free. There is a charge to tour the Tower.

Bring the family to wish the Tower a happy birthday and participate in fun activities. From noon to 4 p.m. kids of all ages can enjoy the under the sea themed bounce house. Free airbrush face painting will be available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. East Alton Tropical Snow will be here with their treats and Hartford Assembly of God will be preparing lunches to benefit the church. In order to show its appreciation for the community, the Tower is inviting all citizens of Hartford to come tour the Tower for free. ID may be requested.

Since opening the doors on May 14, 2010, the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower has put the Village of Hartford on the map by welcoming over 50,000 guests from over 35 different countries. The Tower has also welcomed new additions to the Tower grounds.

The village recently completed phase two of the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower. Phase two, a commemorative garden, offers a detailed look at the more natural side of the Corps of Discovery.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Guests can learn about the involvement that Lewis and Clark had in classifying new plant and animal species while on their journey,” Amy Curry, Tower Manager, said about the new visitor experience. “Our garden walkway will showcase native species as well as plants that the men brought back with them for further studies.”

The self guided tour through the garden will also teach people about the historical uses of each plant.

The Tower is open seven days a week; Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Guided daily tours are available throughout the day. Admission to the tower is $4 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under and children two and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

The Tower is on the search for more dedicated volunteers. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please call (618) 251-9101 or visit www.ConfluenceTower.com for more details.

More like this: