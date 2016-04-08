GREENSBORO, N.C. - Edwardsville’s Kate May and Bailey Grinter concluded the YMCA Swim Nationals in style on Friday night, taking 10th in their two respective events.

The Edwardsville YMCA Breakers’ Grinter was 10th in the 100-yard freestyle finals with a time of 50.90, a .6-drop from her prelims best and May dropped 2.3 seconds to 2:01.91 in the 200 butterfly finals.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a nice drop in the finals for Kate in the 200 butterfly and the same for Bailey in the 100 free finals,” Coach Bob Rettle said. “Kate moved from her 14th place prelim finish to 10th; Bailey moved from 15th in the prelims to 10th in the finals.”

Overall, Rettle said his team had a blast at the Y Nationals. For May it concluded her time competing in the YMCA Swim Nationals because she is an Edwardsville High School senior; Grinter is a junior.

“It’s our second favorite place to swim other than Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center,” Rettle said. “It was a great team effort and atmosphere for us for sure. It was also a great end to a great season.”

More like this: