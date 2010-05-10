(Wood River, IL) – Several fund raisers being held throughout the month of May will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Riverbend, being held this summer.

o First Clover Leaf Bank is still selling a cookbook comprising more than 250 employee recipes, entitled "Cooking for a Cause." The cookbook sells for $10 and can be purchased at any of the bank’s area locations. They will also be for sale the night of Relay.

o The Hope for Life Team and Team 185 are hosting a Purse Auction and Tea at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at College Avenue Presbyterian Church. Participants can bring a purse/totebag to donate with items inside totaling at least $20, or just come to have tea and cakes and bid on a favorite item.

o Team Donna’s Dudes and Divas is sponsoring a Longaberger Game Night on May 16 at the Alton VFW Post 1308. $20 pays for 20 games. For more information, call Sara Darr at (618) 444-1874 or Brandy Stafford at (618) 779-0074.

o The Ex-Committee for Life team is selling spots for a team yard sale. Teams can purchase a spot for $5 and have their own yard sale at a great location. A prime location and advertising will be provided. The yard sale is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 8 at the College Avenue Presbyterian Church parking lot in Alton. To reserve a spot, please call Martha at (618) 910-1932.

o Evangelical United to Cure Cancer is hosting a Four Person Golf Scramble on Saturday, May 15 at Rolling Hills Golf Course. There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $300 per team. Lunch will be provided and hole sponsorship is available for $50. For more information, contact Tom Brown at (618) 466-0085.

o Help the Mardi Gras Girls raise money for Relay by enjoying a meal at Olga’s in Alton Square Mall between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Download and print a flier at http://www.facebook.com/olgaskitchen, then present it at the restaurant. Olga’s will donate a portion of the sale to the Mardi Gras Girls’ fund raising efforts. For more information, contact Stephanie Palen at spalen@roxanaschools.org

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Riverbend will be held from 6 p.m. June 25 to 6 a.m. June 26 at EA-WR High School.

Relay is an overnight event that brings the community together in the fight against cancer. Funds raised by teams and individuals go toward cancer research, community educational programs, advocacy initiatives, and support services for area patients and their families.

For more information on Relay For Life of Riverbend, please call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345, e-mail Event/ACS staff partner Mandie Sidener at mandie.sidener@cancer.org or visit www.relayforliferiverbend.com.

