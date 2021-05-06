JERSEY COUNTY - On May 17, it will be four years since Bill McPike vanished without a trace from his home which sits close to the Mississippi River and Piasa Creek in Jersey County.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

On May 17, 2017, the 61-year-old was last seen walking into his Godfrey home. Since then, there’s been no trace of him. McPike did not own a car; he was a walker. He enjoyed walking. It is unknown on his clothing description from that day.

Article continues after sponsor message

When his family reported him missing a search was conducted with the help of the Jersey County Sheriff Officer, QEM Fire Department, and IDNR but nothing was found in reference to his case.

The Bill McPike case is still open and under investigation and there is no new information to report.” Jersey County Sheriff Mark Ringhausen said.

Anybody with any information can call the Jersey County Sheriff Department at (618) 498-6881 or call Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.

More like this:

Dec 18, 2023 - Brighton Man Charged With Incest In Jersey County

Oct 10, 2023 - Attempted Arson, Theft, Other Charges Filed In Jersey County

Jan 2, 2024 - Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Swears In New Deputy

Nov 9, 2023 - Jersey Sheriff's Office Makes Arrest After Route 3 Crash

6 days ago - Godfrey Man Faces Meth Possession Charge, Formerly Charged With Battery, More

 