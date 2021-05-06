JERSEY COUNTY - On May 17, it will be four years since Bill McPike vanished without a trace from his home which sits close to the Mississippi River and Piasa Creek in Jersey County.

On May 17, 2017, the 61-year-old was last seen walking into his Godfrey home. Since then, there’s been no trace of him. McPike did not own a car; he was a walker. He enjoyed walking. It is unknown on his clothing description from that day.

When his family reported him missing a search was conducted with the help of the Jersey County Sheriff Officer, QEM Fire Department, and IDNR but nothing was found in reference to his case.

“The Bill McPike case is still open and under investigation and there is no new information to report.” Jersey County Sheriff Mark Ringhausen said.

Anybody with any information can call the Jersey County Sheriff Department at (618) 498-6881 or call Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.

