Granite City, Ill., June 4, 2021 – Granite City High School rising senior Maxwell Forbes was named the Madison County Career and Technical Education System Student of the Year.

As a junior, Forbes was enrolled in his third video/graphic design course as well as a full secondary honors schedule. He owns his own 3D printer and is a true captain in flying the drone for the video production class.

GCHS CTE teacher Chandra Bristol and robotics sponsor Amy Heath shared comments on the impact Forbess has had on his classmates and teammates.

"Max has an unwavering desire to learn about new technologies, so much that the classes he has had are constantly growing in order to keep up with him," said Bristol and Heath. "He has shared his knowledge with his classmates and brought everyone around him to a new level with his CAD designs, 3D printed designs, and printing."

This past season, Forbes helped lead the robotics team to the state tournament. He is also the leader of the inaugural Esports Team that placed sixth in the Midwest Region, which is comprised of 426 teams within 17 states.

In addition, on May 25 Forbes was named the 2021-22 Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Student Board Member Advisor.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

