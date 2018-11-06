PEORIA - Max Hartmann was the shining star for Edwardsville’s boys on Saturday in the IHSA boys’ cross country meet Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria, finishing 18th place to earn all-state honors.

Hartmann finished with a time of 14:45.25, followed by Roland Prenzler (36th place with a time of 14:56.58).

In the Class 3A boys team standings, Edwardsville finished with 418 points. Wheaton-Warrenville South won the team title with 116 points, followed by Arlington Heights Hersey with 156, and Naperville Neuqua Valley with 159.

The individual champion was Josh Methner of Hersey, with a time of 14:11.50, followed by Tommy Brady of Park Ridge Maine South at 14:17.36 and Sam Rivera of Chicago Whitney Young, who came in at 14:24.86,

Edwardsville's Zach Walters ran the course in 15:33.59, Jack Pifer at 15:47.39, Todd Baxter at 16:09.00, Henry Gruben in 16:15.92 and Xander Valdez at 16:32.99.

“We had the one all-state runner for the boys with Max Hartmann,” Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said. “He has worked so hard through the last year. I am so proud of Max. Max had an iron deficiency earlier in the season, but we figured it out about a month ago, then he went 14:54 and improved today to 14:45 and was able to earn an all-state medal. On the boys' side, Roland was in good position at the halfway point of the race, but he fell off to 36th at the end of the race.”

The Class 2A team champions were Chatham Glenwood with 153 points, followed by Springfield with 161 and Bloomington with 167. The individual winner was Mathias Powell of Mahomet-Seymour, with a time of 14:31.77, Nathan Schmitt of Lake Forest the runner-up at 14:47.96 and Anthony Farmer of Burlington Central at 14:53.35.

McGivney places 14th in 1A

In Class 1A, Father McGivney Catholic finished 14th as a team with 379 points, with Roxana ending up with 495. Clifton Central won the title with 139 points, Elmwood a very close second with 143, and Monticello third with 189.

Christopher Collet of Seneca was the individual winner with a time of 14:45.25, with Garret Dixon of Monticello second at 14:56.88 and Negus Bogard of Robinson third at 15:06.15.



Roxana’s Cree Stumpf earned all-state honors with a 17th place finish in a time of 15:25.13.

The Griffins’ top runner was Tyler Guthrie, with a time of 15:38.24, followed by Zach Brasel at 16:17.38. Tanner Fox came in at 16:26.33, Diego Pacheco was next at 16:48.48, followed by Elijah Burns at 17:05.54. Brandon Ahring at 17:35.12 and Andrew Dupy at 17:46.60.

Roxana's Stumpf was followed by Carlos Rubvalcava at 16:44.02 and Matthew Olbert at 16:54.73. Austin Walker had a time of 17:05.89, Mark Vongprachahn was at 17:53.86, Douglas Johnson at 18:00.22 and Joel Woodruff at 18:19.06.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

