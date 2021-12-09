Max Broughton Earns All-Region Honor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SIUE men's soccer redshirt sophomore Max Broughton (Rawstenstall, England) has earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Second Team. Broughton, a defender, finished second on the team in scoring with nine points while tying for the team lead with four goals, which also was tied for sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference. He netted the game-winning goal in the regular season finale, Nov. 6 at Drake helping SIUE secure the No. 3 seed in the MVC Tournament. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Broughton is SIUE's first All-Region pick since 2019 when Jorge Gonzalez earned selection. Broughton was one of 12 MVC selections to All-Region teams. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip