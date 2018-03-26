Name: Maverick Norris

Parents: Cody Norris & Amber Long of Kane

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Date: March 19, 2018

Time: 7:22 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Remington Norris (4)

Grandparents: Donald and Cynthia Norris, Kane; Trisha and Wallace Swan, Hardin; Timothy Long, Hamburg

Great Grandparents: Rheta Poore, Hardin; Spencer Long, Hamburg

