EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has announced that Matthew S. Nelke has joined the firm as an attorney. Nelke will be working in the Edwardsville, Illinois office of Gori Julian & Associates focusing on the practice area of asbestos litigation.

Matthew Nelke was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri and resides there today. He attended the University of Missouri – Columbia where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in finance. Nelke then attended Saint Louis University School of Law where he received his Juris Doctor, interning for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney and for the United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Missouri. He also clerked for a Federal Magistrate Judge as well as with Gori Julian and Associates before being hired as a Deposition Attorney at the firm.

Fully dedicated to representing the individuals and families who have been affected by asbestos lung cancer and mesothelioma, Nelke is looking forward to his new position with the agency.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

