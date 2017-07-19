EDWARDSVILLE - Water Works swimmer Matthew Doyle appears to be peaking at the right time this summer.

Doyle was one of the top performers for Water Works in a dual meet against Sunset Hills last week. He captured two men’s first places and a second place individually. Doyle was first in the 15-18 200 in 2:18.78; the 100 back (1:09.07); and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.94).

Doyle, like his other teammates, looks forward to Sunday’s SWISA Championship Meet at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City.

“I am really looking forward to SWISA and this year as a team, we have some really strong numbers,” he said. “We especially have some really strong swimmers in the 13-14 age group. This is the first time in a really long time the 15-18 age group, my age group, has had a relay. We are looking way stronger in the relays than we have in the past.”

The strength in numbers should pay off at SWISA, he said.

Doyle lists the 200 freestyle and freestyle events as his best in swimming.

He said he was very satisfied with his final dual meet performance against Sunset Hills.

“It was my best time in this pool this season,” he said. “I think our team is really ready SWISA.”

