Matt Taul and friends to debut at Jacoby Arts Center Friday, August 14
During the month of August, the Jacoby Shop is offering a special 10-percent discount to the public, plus an additional 10-percent discount for members.
“August is a great time to browse our shop and take advantage of our once-a-year discount, which is our way of thanking the community and especially our members for their tremendous ongoing support,” Scarborough said. “The shop offers unique decorative as well as functional pieces of jewelry, pottery, glassware, fibers, wood, paintings and photography.”
An individual membership is $50 per year, and a family membership is $75 per year, with other tiers also available. A members’ discount can be applied to classes and workshops.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10, and no reservation is required. Food and drink are available at an additional cost. For more information on the series, call (618) 462-5222 or visit www.jacobyartscenter.org.
