ST. LOUIS — Matt Schrimpf, president of Piasa Enterprises, Inc., has been named campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

"United Way supports an entire network of local nonprofits that help meet the varied, interconnected needs of people in our community,” Schrimpf said. “I am honored to do my part in helping to ensure this safety net remains strong to support our community into the future.”

A fourth-generation leader of the company, Schrimpf joined Piasa after completing his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1995. The company consistently ranks as one of the largest privately owned businesses by the St. Louis Business Journal. Schrimpf is also the owner and president of The Sports Academy, an indoor sports and training facility in Glen Carbon, Ill.

Schrimpf and the company have been longtime supporters of United Way. Schrimpf has served on United Way of Greater St. Louis’ board of directors since 2017.

“As our community continues to face real challenges stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, it is more important that we stand together with our community to help lift each other up,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We are excited to have Matt serving in this crucial role as we work to help families recover and rebuild.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Schrimpf has also served as president of the St. Louis Oil Men’s Club, the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association Board and the Southern Illinois Employers Association Board. He was the recipient of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers’ Gas Pump Award last year. Schrimpf is also a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: