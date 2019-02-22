EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville swimmer Matt Mendez was a part of a pair of relay teams that qualified for the IHSA state swimming meet next weekend at New Trier High School in Winnetka, a Chicagoland suburb, and it’ll be his first opportunity to swim in the state meet.

Mendez will be part of the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay teams, as they qualified in the IHSA sectional meet Saturday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. Edwardsville won the team championship for the second consecutive year, scoring 278 points to take first place over O’Fallon, who finished second with 153 points.

Going into the sectional, Mendez had a simple plan that he followed.

“The plan of attack was just to go as fast as I could,” Mendez said in a post-meet interview, “win the relay.”

Which both of his teams did, and qualified. Mendez is very happy with the results.

“It means a lot because I’m just a high school swimmer only,” Mendez said, “and it means a lot.”

Mendez will be swimming in the state meet for the first time, and he’s looking ahead to both the chance and to the experience.

“Yeah, first time,” Mendez said.

Mendez likes his team’s chances at the state meet, especially in the medley relay.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good chance with the 200 medley,” Mendez said. “That’s the best shot.”

