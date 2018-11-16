BETHALTO - Matt Maberry, a partner at Alton Securities and Asset Advisors, has been selected to the Board of Commissioners for St. Louis Regional Airport. He was appointed to serve on the board by Bethalto Mayor, Alan Winslow.

Maberry says a goal for the 3-year term will be to see the continued improvement and utilization of this important asset.

“Ever since I was a kid, I have been fascinated with the jets and the planes practicing for air shows,” said Maberry. “Now I know there is a 600-acre business park and that West Star Aviation draws 10 percent of it’s revenue from international companies, creating jobs that would not exist here otherwise.”

While many people don’t think much about general aviation airports, the the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that three of every four liftoffs and landings at U.S. airports are general aviation aircraft at smaller airports. They believe maintaining them is very important to the U.S. economy.

To back this belief with funding, The FAA Act of 2018 was signed in October to provide some additional support for general aviation airports over the next five years. It includes infrastructure grant programs for airports damaged by recent hurricanes.

When it comes to financial management at St. Louis Regional Airport, Maberry has a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and finance from Illinois State University as well as a number of professional certifications in finance.

He has also been very involved in the community He has served on the boards for Lockhaven Country Club and his church and is a past president of the East Alton Rotary Club.

“Raising kids I have turned down several requests to serve but when I got this call as they were getting more independent it seemed like more than just a coincidence,” said Maberry. “I believe this will be an ideal place for me to serve.”

Matt and his wife Kristin are graduates of Roxana High School and have raised their daughters in Bethalto. He says he is grateful for the confidence shown by the mayor and the city in this appointment and looks forward to representing Bethalto, all the residents, and business entities in this community.

