The St. Louis Cardinals have announced first baseman Matt Adams has been placed on the 15-day disabled list after straining his right quadriceps running out a double in the 5th inning of last night’s 6-4 victory.

Catcher Ed Easley has been recalled from Memphis and will be wearing uniform number 23 as the Cardinals wrap up their series against Arizona tonight at Busch Stadium.

Easley was batting .295 with 3 HRs and 18 RBIs for Memphis this season–.432 (11-26) against left-handed pitching and .351 (13-37) with runners in scoring position.

Primarily a catcher, Easley has appeared in 40 of his 679 minor league games at first base. He has yet to appear in a Major League game.