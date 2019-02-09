PIASA - Sammi Matoush had was a huge spark for Hillsboro, scoring 36 points, while Jade Scroggins chipped in with 12 as the Hilltoppers defeated the Piasa Birds 56-41 to win the Southwestern Regional.

Korrie Hopkins and Rylee Smith led Southwestern with 11 points each.

Hillsboro goes to 26-5 and advances to their own sectional, where they’ll face Pleasant Plains, a 49-43 winner over Pittsfield in the Waverly Regional final, Monday night in the semifinals. Southwestern’s season ends with a 22-7 mark.

Southwestern head girls basketball coach Steve Wooley said his team came out in the game great and got a good start with a lead right before the half. He said late in the first half, the Piasa Birds had a bad stretch, and Hillsboro pulled within six and gave them momentum at halftime.

"Hillsboro has a good team and a great player in Sammi Matoush and are very athletic and quick," he said. "We didn't handle their pressure very well, it is hard to simulate to work on in practice. I am very proud of our kids and put out a very good effort. We have four seniors this year and had a very productive year and worked close to their potential. We do have some solid players coming back for next year."

