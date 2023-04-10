EDWARDSVILLE - On Saturday, April 1, 2023, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., (MM&R) shareholder Deanna L. Litzenburg, spoke at the Illinois State Bar Association Allerton Conference 2023 held in Champaign, Illinois at the I-Hotel & Conference Center. This year’s conference, presented by the ISBA Civil Practice and Procedure Section Council, was titled “Technology and the Courts: Transforming the Delivery of Justice” and explored hot topic issues impacting the civil practice and procedure area.



The Allerton Conference is an invitation-only event sponsored by the Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Company. This year, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., (MM&R) also served as a sponsor for the conference.

While attendees receive CLE credit, the Civil Practice & Procedure Section Council has always thought of the conference as a “think tank” of sorts where new ideas are examined and debated. Attendees and speakers included law professors, practitioners, and judges including Chief Justice Mary Lane Theis, Justice Elizabeth M. Rochard, Justice Mary K. O’Brien, and Justice Eugene Doherty.

