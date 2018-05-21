EDWARDSVILLE — Law firm Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. recently moved into its new Edwardsville office downtown, located at 101 West Vandalia St., Suite 100.

“We are very excited to have moved into our new office space in downtown Edwardsville,” said Patrick B. Mathis, shareholder of MMR. “The new space accommodates for our current and future growth, allowing us to better serve our clients’ diverse legal needs throughout Edwardsville and the Metro-East region.”

The law firm celebrated its new space with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Wed., May 16.

To contact the Edwardsville office, please call: 618-656-2244.

