MMR hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new Edwardsville office with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Wed., May 16.

EDWARDSVILLE — Law firm Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. recently moved into its new Edwardsville office downtown, located at 101 West Vandalia St., Suite 100.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are very excited to have moved into our new office space in downtown Edwardsville,” said Patrick B. Mathis, shareholder of MMR. “The new space accommodates for our current and future growth, allowing us to better serve our clients’ diverse legal needs throughout Edwardsville and the Metro-East region.”

The law firm celebrated its new space with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Wed., May 16.

To contact the Edwardsville office, please call: 618-656-2244.

More like this:

Nov 16, 2023 - "Quick Hit:" Edwardsville Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At Old Fire Station

Oct 17, 2023 - Illinois DMV Workers To Sport New Look

Oct 11, 2023 - Alton’s ‘Living Room’ Recognized With October Small Business Award

Sep 24, 2023 - Public Hearing Set For 400 North Main Business District In Edwardsville

Oct 19, 2023 - Rosewood Heights Fire Department Renovated by Lowe's Employees

 