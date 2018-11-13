BELLEVILLE - The Women of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. hosted a women’s networking event to make tie blankets for local women’s shelters.

MMR’s attorneys are dedicated to supporting the community and decided to host this event to kick off the holiday season by giving back to two amazing shelters, the Oasis Women’s Shelter and the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois.

Representatives from both shelters came and spoke at the event about the efforts to prevent domestic violence and shelter victims of abuse. During the event, our attorneys and guests tied away to make multiple blankets for each shelter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Aside from blankets, the firm and attendees gathered donations for the shelters. These shelters are always looking for help and donations to benefit the women at their shelters.

MMR was proud to support these two organizations through our networking event and to be able to learn more about the amazing work they do to protect women and children in domestic violent situations. The representatives helped shine light on the services shelters provide to women and how common domestic violence is in the community.

The attorneys at Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. would like to encourage anyone suffering from domestic violence to seek help. The Oasis Women’s Shelter is located in Alton and services women in the Madison County area.

The Violence Prevention Center has multiple locations and services St. Clair, Monroe, and Randolph County. Women can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

More like this: