BELLEVILLE, IL., June 14, 2012 . . . The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. (MM&R) today announced that Lisa Bradley has been hired as firm administrator.

In this capacity, Bradley is responsible for managing all aspects of the administrative functions of the firm, including human resources, office services, facilities management and coordination, and vendor management and coordination. In addition, Bradley also assists in event planning for internal events, firm seminars and community outreach initiatives.

Bradley has nearly 10 years of experience in the legal industry. She has served two St. Louis-based law firms as human resource manager and administrative services and recruitment coordinator, where she managed employee recruitment, benefits, supervision, and payroll.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bradley, a resident of Collinsville, Ill., received her Master of Arts in Human Resources Management from Webster University in St. Louis in December 2011. She also has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Maryville University in St. Louis.

Bradley is a member of the Human Resource Management Association of Greater St. Louis and a National and Gateway Chapter member of the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA), where she served the Human Resources Committee. She lends her time and knowledge to the Family Resource Center in St. Louis, serving on its Human Resource Committee and as chairman of its Training/Mentoring Subcommittee.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and southern Illinois areas. With offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Ill., as well as Clayton, Mo., MM&R’s principals and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, taxation, estate planning, employee benefits, banking law, bankruptcy, and commercial and tort litigation. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com.

More like this: