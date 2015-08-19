Name: Mathew Allan Webb

Parents: Crystal Schwaab and Craig Webb

Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz

Length: 19 in.

Birthdate: 7/13/15

Time: 12:52 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: William Webb (2)

Grandparents: Lucy Schwaab of Medora, Bonnie and Scott Webb of Brighton

Great Grandparents: Lucile and Robert McDaniel of Godfrey, Margie and Charles Schwaab of Godfrey

