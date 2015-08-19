Mathew Allan Webb Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Mathew Allan Webb Parents: Crystal Schwaab and Craig Webb Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz Length: 19 in. Birthdate: 7/13/15 Article continues after sponsor message Time: 12:52 PM Hospital: St. Anthony's Siblings: William Webb (2) Grandparents: Lucy Schwaab of Medora, Bonnie and Scott Webb of Brighton Great Grandparents: Lucile and Robert McDaniel of Godfrey, Margie and Charles Schwaab of Godfrey More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip