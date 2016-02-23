(Jupiter, FL) Reminding that he is very careful about keeping the message for the team inside of the clubhouse, St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny did offer a glimpse into what he included during his speech to kick off the team’s first full squad workout on Tuesday.

“We’re aiming for perfection, knowing full well it’s not attainable,” shared Matheny on his philosophy, who likes to draw from both Vince Lombardi and John Wooden in that regard.

“I really do believe in that philosophy of putting more of the process in place,” he explained. “We have some goals, but we don’t necessarily talk completely all the time about winning—I think that’s a natural by-product.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I don’t go in there and throw up all our goals on a big banner and start running it around the room,” furthered Matheny. “They know, they know what we’re out here to do. They know the expectations of this organization and what our fans demand of us and what our ownership and office requires of us how we go about our business. I think it’s more just kind of laying some of the other expectations for the process.”

Applause could be heard from time to time coming out of the clubhouse–likely for the recognition of Red Schoendienst, which Matheny makes a point of doing despite the protests of the Hall of Famer, but having the team on their feet ready to charge onto the field is not the goal of the message.

“I just feel like there’s things that need to be said,” finished Matheny. “There’s intent, or else I wouldn’t waste their time. Some is aimed towards guys that haven’t been here, some is aimed towards the guys that were here last year to make sure we’re watching and learning and challenge them to just understand what we’re here for.”

RED JACKETS

–Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith was at Roger Dean Stadium after the morning workouts to film a television commercial. It’s expected that he’ll stick around a couple of days to again work with the Cardinals. He’ll be joining Jim Edmonds, who was in uniform and working with players on Tuesday.