http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/1-19-15-Matheny-on-book.mp3

On the eve of the release of his new book, “The Matheny Manifesto”, Mike Matheny will speak before a crowd at Lindenwood University tonight to share more about his philosophies on coaching youth in sports.

“It is not about me as a manager, there’s no book to be written about that–I’m barely into this gig,” stated Matheny at the St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up. “This is about youth sports and being the father of five and watching some things done extremely well and some things done extremely on the wacky side.”

The book is based on a letter Matheny wrote a few years ago when he was asked to take over coaching a youth team. He described the goals and conditions he expected for the team–and the parents. The letter went viral, being shared via emails and social media and was quickly dubbed “The Matheny Manifesto”. It gained even more attention after Mike was named manager of the Cardinals.

“As soon as I got this job, people wanted to do this little league to big league story and I wanted nothing to do with that,” shared Matheny about his initial reservations in doing a book. “This idea, about trying to create an atmosphere where kids are encouraged to fall in love with the game and really just extracurricular activities, not just baseball, but whatever sport. And to try and give parents a guide to and a little bit of insight that the guys in our clubhouse that do have the talent to make it to that highest level are such a small percentage first of all, but even those ones had the parents that just sat over there and were a silent source of support. It’s pretty consistent all the way through.”

Besides the advice for parents, Matheny also hopes his book his helpful for coaches at the youth level.

“To challenge coaches to think about that 99% of the kids they’re going to coach, the ones who don’t go to that next level but the opportunity to impact them. To teach them character, to teach them teamwork, to teach them discipline, and then in the meanwhile teach them a love of the game that keeps these people coming back through our turnstiles. I’m excited about it, hopefully it makes an impact.”

General admission tickets are $27.00 and include a pre-signed copy of “The Matheny Manifesto”. Doors to Lindenwood University’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts open at 5pm. MLB Network’s Greg Amsigner will serve as the emcee for the event.

“The Matheny Manifesto” will be officially released on February 3rd.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports