While the St. Louis Cardinals now have three pitchers in the mix for Mike Matheny to use as the closer in Seung Hwan Oh, Kevin Siegrist, and Jonathan Broxton the role for Trevor Rosenthal isn’t quite as clear.

“The plan is to get out and pitch when we give him the ball,” answered Matheny before Monday’s game in Kansas City. “Just keep it simple and don’t try to overthink it too much and figure out some things that you can do to help yourself improve and be more consistent.”

Last season Rosenthal recorded a franchise-best 48 saves, but has had difficulty getting on track this year as he’s allowed 28 hits and walked 21 batters in 24 innings pitched this year. On Saturday, he was informed the team would go a different direction with the 9th inning.

“It comes down to controlling the strike zone, pretty simple,” added Matheny. “We’ll get him in there when we can. Not necessarily–there’s not this designated role, but he’s gonna pitch.”

After a video session in which Adam Wainwright pointed out a couple of adjustments, Rosenthal had appeared to turn a corner as he allowed just one hit in his next three appearances. He again showed promise as he stopped the Cubs on consecutive nights at Wrigley Field.

But a 3-run walk-off homer on Friday to Adam Lind forced Matheny and the Cardinals to look at other options.

PENA RETURNS

–His 20 day rehab assignment complete, catcher Brayan Pena joined the Cardinals in Kansas City but has not yet been officially active from the disabled list.

“Think we’re close,” said Matheny. “Yesterday he had four at-bats, take a little more rest today and get looked over and see what we do from there.”

In five games with Memphis (AAA), Pena hit .200 (5-20). He also appeared in nine games at Springfield (AA) and hit .188 (6-32).

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports