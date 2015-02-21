Since he can’t see the number on his back, it took a little bit for St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny to be reminded that he is wearing a new number this season.

“It took a picture that was sent to me last night,” explained Matheny on Saturday morning. “It was the first time. I was like, ‘wow that looks odd’.

After wearing 22 for the majority of his career in St. Louis, Matheny has switched to 26 in honor of his late friend, Sean Glanvill–who battled a traumatic brain injury for seven years.

“I forwarded that picture on to my friend who’s son we’re honoring with wearing that number,” continued Matheny. “He was obviously excited, humbled, and gracious. But yeah, every time I walk in, it kind of catches my eye.”

Trevor Rosenthal, who previously wore 26, is now wearing number 44.

DAY 2 PITCHING GROUPS

–Pitchers were placed in the following groups for their bullpen sessions today:

Article continues after sponsor message

John Lackey, Tyler Lyons, Marco Gonzales, and Marcus Hatley

Lance Lynn, Carlos Villanueva, Mitch Harris

Trevor Rosenthal, Jordan Walden, Sam Tuivailala

Carlos Martinez, Sam Freeman, Dean Kiekheffer

As has been the case since Matheny became manager, the first pitcher in the group is viewed as the leader and has added responsibility within the group.

TUI GETTING FEEL BACK

http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/2-21-15-Tuivailala-1-on-1.mp3

–With his fastball sizzling during his bullpen session, Sam Tuivailala critiqued himself afterwards with needing to continue work on his breaking pitches.

“It went okay, felt like I could’ve made some better pitches but it was the first one of Spring Training,” said Tuivailala. “I probably could’ve thrown some better curveballs today but like I said, first one of Spring Training. Trying to get the feel of everything, just get back up there, loosen up everything in the arm and it felt good.”

Tuivailala worked on his curveball and changeup in the Arizona Fall League, where he appeared in 12 games for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League and recorded five saves. He allowed two earned runs on 10 hits in 14 innings with 13 strikeouts and eight walks.