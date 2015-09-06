Thoughts and prayers to St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny, who was not with the team on Sunday afternoon as he had left to attend the funeral for his grandfather in West Virginia. He was expected to rejoin the team prior to tonight’s game against Pittsburgh.

“I imagine David Bell would do it–I’m sure he’ll be here though,” answered General Manager John Mozeliak to what the contingency plan would be if Matheny were unable to arrive before the start of the game.

The Cardinals lineup is as follows…

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, LF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jason Heyward, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Brandon Moss, 1B

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jon Jay, CF

John Lackey, P

GRICHUK ACTIVATED FROM DL

–After passing the doctor’s evaluation yesterday, rookie outfielder Randal Grichuk is activated–but back in a reduced capacity for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“You’re back, but you’re kind of back,” said Grichuk on his limited status. “Being able to just help the team a little bit that’s at least better than nothing.

Grichuk has done some plyometric work, but will begin throwing tomorrow. His progress at the plate will also be graduated.

“I’ve been taking swings for probably about four to five or six days now,” said Grichuk, who has been hitting off the tee and front flip. “There’s no discomfort swinging so I’ll continue to do that.”

He will take batting practice on Tuesday with hopes from the team that he will be ready to go for batting in a game by the weekend.

photo credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports